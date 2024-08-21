Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Divorce: Prenup And Court Document Details Explained

In a shocking turn of events is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ending their marriage, a little over two years since it all started, again. Official filings for divorce were submitted by Lopez on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, in the L.A. County Superior Court, where she has indicated April 26, 2024, as the separation date, according to Variety.

The couple, who was reunited nearly two decades since their initial break-up, first exchanged vows in Las Vegas back in July 2022. This pair, once a tabloid sensation who gained the nickname of "Bennifer," dominated the headlines back in the early 2000s. After first getting hitched in Vegas, they officially wed again before having a bigger ceremony held in Georgia on August 20, 2022.

However, despite the effort they have put in, the relationship has reached its tail end. A close source from Lopez's camp told PEOPLE, "She finally reached her limit where she was done waiting for the relationship to get better."

What was said is that Jennifer Lopez did much in the process of holding the marriage but sadly ended up in heartbreak. "The kids are a top priority, as they always have been," the source further added, touting Lopez's desire to keep her family as a significant part of her life.

Advertisement

Another insider close to Lopez shared that she is moving on since she was extremely disappointed in Ben Affleck's lack of interest in working on their marriage. The same source said that while Lopez is "extremely sad" over this and thus she has opted to move forward.

According to TMZ, the divorce documents for the couple do not reflect any type of prenuptial agreement. Lopez has waived spousal support and asks that no spousal support be awarded to Affleck. It will all be community property now—all earned during the existence of their marriage—between the two, including from Lopez's and Affleck's current movies.

Besides this, there is a mansion they purchased for over $60 million that will need to be sold as part of the settlement. Their relationship, according to sources, had deteriorated to such an extent that things had been growing ever more acrimonious these last couple of months. And with communication between the two rapidly deteriorating, settlement negotiations came to a deadlock.

Advertisement

The history between Lopez and Affleck goes as far back as 2001, when they first laid eyes on each other on the set of the movie Gigli. Their screen presence translated well into real life, and the media was sudden to jump all over the story of the supposed perfect couple. By 2002, the two were engaged but fizzled out, ultimately postponing their September 2003 wedding and eventually breaking up in January 2004.

Both stars moved on to other marriages—Lopez to singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and Affleck to Jennifer Garner in 2005. However, in 2021, "Bennifer" fans were given the shock of their lives when the two apparently got back together once more. A year later, in 2022, they were engaged once more.

In their second relationship and the following marriage, Lopez and Affleck were often seen attending events that supported each other's projects. They were everywhere, attending movie premieres and award shows. But by May 2024, there was a clear tension when Lopez called off her summer tour, citing the need to spend time with her children, family, and close friends.

Advertisement

This divorce thus signifies the ending of a significant part of both their lives that, over the past two decades or so, had been fueling interest from fans and the media. No doubt their fans and well-wishers will stick with them in times ahead.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck ‘Focused On Getting Violet Ready' For College Amid Rumored Marital Strife With Jennifer Lopez: Source