Jennifer Lopez’s AMAs Kiss With Dancers Was ‘Planned’? Source Reveals Details Behind BOLD Move Post Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez is in the spotlight again, this time for a bold on-stage moment at the 2025 American Music Awards. The singer and actress opened the show with an energetic 6-minute performance that included eye-catching choreography, vibrant costumes, and a surprise kiss with her dancers.

The unexpected kiss caused an immediate stir on social media and drew a wide range of reactions. Many felt the moment was too calculated, while others saw it as a bold statement from Lopez as she navigates a delicate point in her personal and professional life.

Advertisement

Here's what Jennifer Lopez said about the kiss

According to Daily Mail reports, the kiss was not spontaneous. A source close to Jennifer Lopez told the outlet, “She followed the instructions of her public relations team and did exactly what they told her to do for her comeback after the Ben Affleck affair.”

The source added that Lopez approached the moment with confidence and calm. “She’s living her best life and doesn’t care about anything right now. She dealt with a lot of uncertainty, but she was brave. She didn’t let the negative comments get her down. Instead, she moved on and lived her life.”

Lopez has not officially addressed the kiss in her own words, but people close to her suggest it was part of a larger strategy to regain her place in the entertainment industry.

Jennifer Lopez’s team is currently working on rebuilding her career after a series of setbacks in her personal life. Instead of going on a full North American tour, Lopez has chosen to perform in select international locations where she still has a strong fanbase.

Advertisement

Hosting the 2025 AMAs was part of this strategy. While it caught the attention of global media, reactions were mixed, with some praising her for the bold move and others calling it “too rehearsed.”

What did you think of Jennifer Lopez’s kiss at the 2025 AMAs? It was a bold and powerful comeback move It felt too staged and over the top Just part of the performance Didn’t watch the show

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out About Being ‘Single’ for First Time Since Jonathan Davino Split: ‘Learning a Lot…’