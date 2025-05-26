American Music Awards 2025: Date, Time, Hosts, Where to Watch, Performances, Everything You Need to Know

American Music Awards 2025 will be the spotlight focus on Monday, May 26, with a night of celebration of the year's biggest music stars. Hosted by international superstar Jennifer Lopez, the telecast will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Fans of music may also stream live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The show will also be available on-demand later on Paramount+.

Who is the host for 2025 AMAs?

Jennifer Lopez, who will serve as host, will also take the stage with a much-anticipated performance. Iconic music stars Janet Jackson and Rod Stewart are both to be honored: Jackson will receive the Icon Award, and Stewart will be awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award. Both artists will perform.

Back in its more traditional Memorial Day time slot, this year's AMAs guarantee a full evening of fun and surprises. The show is completely fan-voted, choosing winners in categories such as Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, K-Pop Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year, which makes it even more thrilling.

Last year, CBS premiered a star-studded 50th Anniversary Special of the American Music Awards live on October 6th. The AMAs 2025 performance lineup crosses genres and generations. Fans can anticipate sets from Reneé Rapp, Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and more, among the marquee acts from Lopez, Jackson, and Stewart.

Major 2025 AMAs Nominations:

Kendrick Lamar tops this year's list with 10 nominations, followed closely by Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Taylor Swift, and Ariana Grande. Beyoncé, Eilish, and Swift are among the Album of the Year nominees.

A plethora of celebrities will come on board as presenters of the awards, such as Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Kai Cenat, Megan Moroney, Nikki Glaser, Shaboozey, Tiffany Haddish, and more.

