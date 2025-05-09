Ben Affleck Playfully Responds to 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Compliment Post Divorce From Jennifer Lopez; Reveals He Likes Latinas

Ben Affleck's fans fondly call him Hollywood's most eligible bachelor. But what does he think about the tag? The 52-year-old actor playfully responded to the compliment in a recent candid conversation and spilled the tea on the type of women he likes to date.

The actor was spotted leaving Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood on Thursday, May 8. When a TMZ reporter addressed him as "Hollywood's most eligible bachelor" in Spanish and asked him how he was doing, he laughed off the compliment and responded in fluent Spanish, "Muy bien," meaning "very good."

When asked if he still liked Latinas, Affleck didn't hesitate and said, "Of course I do," in Spanish. FYI: His ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, is a Latina, and he also dated Ana de Armas, who is a Latina too.

JLo, 55, and Affleck have dated not once but twice. The two first met in 2022 on the set of their film Gigli. Within a few months, they got engaged but decided to part ways in 2004.

In 2021, they rekindled their relationship and started dating. The following year, the two got engaged for the second time. By July 2022, the couple had tied the knot in Las Vegas. Their romance didn't last for long as they filed for a dissolution of marriage in August 2024. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

Affleck opened up about their split in a March interview with GQ, where he discussed The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the documentary he and Lopez filmed together.

He emphasized there was no dramatic fallout or single issue that led to the end of their marriage. "There's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue," he told the publication. "The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no, 'This is what happened'. It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."

Last month, during the premiere of his latest film, The Accountant 2, Affleck said that Lopez is spectacular and great to his kids, adding that they share a fantastic bond. He also said that he adores the actress and she is an enormously important person in his life.

