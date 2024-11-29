Jimmy Kimmel Reacts To Matt Gaetz’s Nomination Withdrawal From Donald Trump’s Administration

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to the alleged abuse of minors.

Jimmy Kimmel in his classic yet hilarious monologue reacted to Matt Gaetz’s withdrawal from nomination for the Trump administration amid his questionable controversies.

For the unversed, Gaetz dropped out of the nomination for attorney general last week and joined Cameo, a platform where people reportedly pay him for reading out a message.

Kimmel, on his show, said, “Last week, he was a congressman, nominated for attorney general. This week, he’s begging for money on the same website as the lady from ‘Chimp Crazy’ and the Rizzler.”

The host added, “This is the circle of disgraced politician life now: Congress, Cameo, and next thing you know, you’re a banana on The Masked Singer. Let’s hope Matt’s Cameo goes better than his Venmo went.”

For the unversed, Gaetz is facing some serious allegations that include drugs, intercourse with a minor, and a huge web of Venmo payments, per AOL.

But it wasn't just Gaetz who was mocked by Kimmel. The talk show host previously called out Sean Duffy as he was nominated for Secretary of Transportation.

Duffy was previously a part of reality shows that included Road Rules and The Real World. Kimmel joked that Trump, “hired the guy from Road Rules to be Secretary of Transportation because, of course, he did—the word 'road' is right in there.”

Along with Kimmel, many Netizens have been questioning the individuals the 47th president of the United States has nominated. Other nominations include Linda McMahon, who was the co-founder and former executive of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), as Secretary of Education; television star Dr. Mehmet Oz for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and Robert F. Kennedy for Secretary of Health and Human Services, among others.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

