John Legend Announces New Christmas Tour, Hopes To Bring 'Warmth, Joy, And A Sense of Togetherness'

John Legend wants to spread the joy this Christmas! The All Of Me singer is bringing back his holiday tour this holiday season. A four-piece band will be accompanying him and help him deliver the classic holiday songs from his 2018 album A Legendary Christmas. In an interview with PEOPLE, Legend shared what he hopes to do with this tour.

“My hope for these shows is that they feel like a gathering of friends by the fireside — where the music brings warmth, joy, and a sense of togetherness," he said. Christmas has always been special in the Legend household but over the years the singer’s perception of the precious holiday evolved.

“Each version of me — from my childhood to now as a father — has shaped the way I approach this season," she said. He wants to share that journey with his listeners in hopes of generating a similar festive spirit. “I hope people leave feeling like they’ve been part of something warm, familiar, and special," he added.

The Minefields’s singer will bring his passion for storytelling on the tour, reflecting on his career, his life, and his growing family. He shares four children — daughters Luna, 8, Esti, 20 months, and sons Miles, 6, and Wren, 14 months — with model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

The pre-sale for tour tickets will begin on October 7 and the general public console will open begin on October 9 which fans can purchase from the singer’s official website. The tour will commence on December 2 and conclude on December 21.

Legend released his last album My Favorite Dream in August which featured sing-alongs to original songs and classic children's songs including You Are My Sunshine and Bob Marley’s Little Birds, making it a wholesome love letter to his wife and children.