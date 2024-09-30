Julia Roberts To Be Honored With THIS Award At 50th Edition Of The Ceremony; Find Out Deets Here

Julia Roberts is set to be honored with the Cesar award at the 50th edition of the ceremony. Roberts will receive the honor for her immense contribution in the Hollywood industry. The event will take place at the Olympia Theater in Paris on February 25, 2025.

The actress has taken on various iconic roles throughout her careers, and the films that she led went on to become cult classics in history, such as Notting Hill, Pretty Woman, and My Best Friend’s Wedding, among many others.

To announce the news of the actress being facilitated with the award, the Cesar Academie released a statement, which read, “Julia Roberts fascinates; she is a source of inspiration and an icon of world cinema.”

It further stated, “Julia Roberts is not just a movie star; she’s also an icon of popular culture, and her influence extends far beyond her performances.”

Roberts is only the fifth recipient of the Cesar award after Christopher Nolan, David Fincher, Cate Blanchett, Robert Redford, and George Clooney.

In addition to revealing the actress's win, the Academy highlighted a few noteworthy collaborations with A-list directors, including Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film After the Hunt, Mike Nichols' Closer, and Steven Soderbergh's Ocean's Eleven.

Moreover, the Cesar Academy also stated in the statement, “Off-screen, she is dedicated to philanthropic causes, serving as an ambassador for UNICEF and supporting numerous humanitarian efforts worldwide. An environmental advocate, she has lent her voice to documentaries about protecting the planet and actively campaigns for women’s rights.”

As for the actress’ filmography, Roberts stepped into the Hollywood industry in 1987 with a small yet impactful role in the TV series The Survivors. Later, the actress gained fame by appearing in other hit titles and went on to win multiple accolades for her performances.

On the work front, Roberts will be starring in After the Hunt, a thriller directed by Luca Guadagnino.

The cast members of After the Hunt also include Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, and Michael Stuhlbarg. According to the IMDB synopsis, the plot reveals, “A college professor finds herself at a personal and professional crossroads when a star pupil levels an accusation against one of her colleagues and a dark secret from her own past threatens to come to light.”

The movie is set to hit theaters in 2025.

