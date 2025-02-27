Justin Baldoni’s Team Slams Blake Lively Over Her Request for Protective Order: ‘Another Chapter in the Abuse Playbook’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment.

Justin Baldoni's team of attorneys slammed Blake Lively over her request for a protective order. The team claimed that the actress has used it as an excuse to rebuild her tarnished image while also preventing the public from accessing the relevant material regarding the ongoing legal case.

The letter that was penned by Baldoni's lawyers to the judge was obtained by the media portals, wherein they slammed that the mother of four is trying to add "another chapter in the abuse playbook."

The document by the director's attorney read, "Given how actively the Lively Parties have publicized and litigated Ms. Lively's claims in the media, we are surprised to now learn how vehemently she wants to prevent the public from accessing material and relevant evidence."

The letter further stated that the Gossip Girl star and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, tried to sell their request to the New York Times, hoping for her image retaliation.

The document stated, “Ms. Lively’s counsel and ‘spokesperson’ routinely attempt to rehabilitate her tarnished image with bold statements to the press, such as characterizing the Wayfarer Parties’ complaint as ‘another chapter in the abuse playbook.”

Jane the Virgin actor’s lawyers also mentioned Reynolds’ joke about the ongoing case during the SNL50 taping.

Lively’s attorneys responded to the opposition’s letter, saying that this is the exact reason why the actress requested a protective order. The legal battle between the movie star and the director of It Ends With Us began six months after the film was released in theaters.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni on the grounds of sexual harassment on the sets of the movie and running a smear campaign against her. Weeks later, the filmmaker, too, filed for a countercase against the actress and her husband on the grounds of extortion and defamation.