Kanye West and Bianca Censori Attend New Movie's Premiere Amid Divorce Rumors; Latter Covers Up Head to Toe Post Grammy Stint

Kanye West and Bianca Censori stepped out to attend their new movie premiere together amid the divorce rumors. As Censori walked out with her husband, she donned a black robe, covering herself from head to toe, following the Grammys stint.

West also complemented the latter by wearing a black t-shirt, jacket, and trousers, and completed his look with black shoes and glasses.

Ahead of attending the premiere, the rapper promoted his $25 million project on Instagram after deleting everything else from his social media page.

The movie is titled Biancami, and in the caption alongside, he wrote, “I’M SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.”

Meanwhile, the couple went on to be snapped together the day after the rapper’s bizarre X post. He posted a picture of himself in the Nazi t-shirt, implying to love Hitler, and showing his dominating love for his wife, Bianca Censori. Moreover, he called for his idol, Sean Diddy Combs, to be freed from jail.

Also Read Kanye West and Bianca Censori to Release a Movie Together? Find Out What It Would Be About

At the end of the day, Elon Musk interrupted and got the posts down. Later also got the account restricted.

The rant on the social media platform was reported to be the last string between the duo, as both West and Censori went on to contact their divorce lawyers.

Advertisement

As per the sources who conversed with The U.S. Sun, they revealed, "Bianca has always stood by him, but things have not been good after his rants, and she’s still at the house.”

Bianca and West got married a year ago, following the musician’s split from Kim Kardashian.