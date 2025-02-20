Kanye West and Bianca Censori to Release a Movie Together? Find Out What It Would Be About

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been making headlines yet again, but this time for different reasons. The couple is set to release a new movie, which will comprise multiple vignettes and montages of them together.

While not a lot of details have yet been rolled out, the source close to the duo revealed that the movie will be dropped on the screens in November, just a month before they celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

In conversation with The Post, an insider shared some details about the cinematic piece, which is known to be a fashion film. The source revealed, “My description of it would be a fashion film of sorts. It’s this view into his [Kanye’s] vision of her—if we were to see her through his eyes.”

Another one of the sources described the movie as “the calm and the chaos. It’s been Bianca-centric.” An insider stated to the media portal that West is known to do the unexpected. And hence, the rapper will release the film when no one’s expecting. They further added, “He’s been filming everywhere. A little bit of in Japan. Scenes from Italy, Spain.”

West and Censori have been traveling to places in Europe and Asia, shooting at varied locations in the world.

Meanwhile, the couple was recently in the news for Bianca Censori’s bizarre fashion on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards. The wife of the rapper let her fur coat loose and posed in a completely transparent dress in front of the cameras.

The rapper’s antisemitic tirades on the internet, with West selling Nazi swastika T-shirts, got the fans to speculate if he and Censori were to head for a divorce. However, a source revealed that irrespective of the rumors coming true, West would want to release the movie.