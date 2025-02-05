Karla Sofía Gascón Denies Posting Tweets Shading Emilia Pérez Co-star Selena Gomez Amid Controversy

Karla Sofía Gascón was criticized for multiple things, including her alleged shade against Emilia Pérez costar Selena Gomez in her now-deleted tweets. However, Gascón denied the allegation, saying she would “never” drag Gomez the way people insist she did.

During her long sit-down interview with CNN en Español, the openly transgender actress defended herself against all the allegations, including the one involving the Kill Em with Kindness singer.

Addressing the controversial tweet in which the Spanish actress allegedly called Gomez a “rich rat” amid the pop star’s infamous feud with Hailey Bieber. According to The Latin Times, the alleged post called out a rich rat who plays the “poor b***** whenever she can” and will never leave her ex-boyfriend and her wife alone.

Defending her offensive words, Gascón told CNN that she hadn’t posted the tweet. “I have never said anything about my colleague. I would never refer to her that way,” she told the outlet. During her tearful interview, the Oscar nominee explained that the alleged fake post referring to the Only Murders in the Building actress was done to spur controversy ahead of the Academy Awards.

She claimed that people have taken extreme measures to trace anything offensive she might have said in the past and insisted that most of them were false. Gascón alleged that it was done to sabotage her reputation and paint her as a bad person.

Advertisement

When asked whether she’d withdraw from the 2025 Oscars amid the controversies, Gascón declared she wouldn’t do that. "I cannot step down from an Oscar nomination because I have not committed any crime, nor have I harmed anyone,” she told the outlet.

The actress also emphasized that she did her job and deserves to earn recognition for her acting work. Gascón earned her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actress alongside Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Fernanda Torres.