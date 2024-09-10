Kate Winslet Thinks Women Get ‘More Beautiful’ With Age; Says It’s Important To Take Care Of Oneself

Kate Winslet is embracing old age and advocating for women to value their mental, emotional, and physical well-being as they age. In a recent interview, the 48-year-old Titanic actress spoke to Harper Bazaar UK and shared some encouraging words.

“Women get more beautiful as they get older, for sure,” she told the outlet. “Our faces become more of who we are, they sit better on our bone structure, they have more life, more history,” she added. The actress also shared how she finds wrinkles “incredibly beautiful.”

Although old age significantly changes a woman’s body, the Holiday actress believes beauty comes from within. Winslet emphasized it’s important to take care of yourself from the inside more than anything; “Not just how you eat and look after yourself from a nutritional standpoint” but also from the mental wellness standpoint.

It’s crucial for women to analyze how they feel emotionally and physically, realize their place in the world, and lead a life with integrity and sincerity. Further explaining why internal well-being is essential, Winslet says people’s perception of themselves directly impacts how they are perceived on the outside.

However, the Oscar-winning actress admitted that society has become more accepting of what women feel as much as their outer appearance over the years. “Beauty is more of a feeling, rather than what we look at,” she said.

“When I first started out, it wasn’t the way around that women could have a voice and stand up for themselves,” she recalled. Women flagging something as uncomfortable then were seen as nagging or complaining. Winslet credited the #MeToo movement for this drastic shift in Hollywood, which prompted more female roles across the age group.

Since then, several young actresses have entered the industry and made exceptional contributions through their incredible work. “Now, women are remarkably using their voices, and that is how I, too, have learned my worth and how to use my voice,” she added.