Kelly Clarkson Addresses Personal ‘Ups and Downs’ After Unexplained Weeks-Long Hiatus: ‘I’ve Lost, Alone…’

Kelly Clarkson celebrated the 1,000th episode of her eponymous talk show with a heartfelt speech and a quick overview of its past ups and downs. On Thursday, March 20, during The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host delivered a monologue while highlights from the past six years played on a screen behind her.

"We have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sung together with some people, danced together, celebrated, and competed together," she said. "I've lost, alone, a lot," Clarkson added.

Although it was unclear what that statement meant, it prompted a hesitant laugh from the audience. However, she quickly paused and reassured them, "It’s okay." She continued speaking to the audience, paying homage to the talk show.

She thanked her cast and crew for their support, emphasizing how they had found comfort in one another. She expressed gratitude for the community that had stood by each other through various challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

"A lot of ups and downs personally as well," Clarkson quickly added before continuing her monologue. She took the audience through the milestones the show had achieved throughout its run.

While the former Voice coach didn’t specify her personal struggles, she notably endured a difficult divorce from Brandon Blackstock during the show's run. Clarkson and her former manager were married for nearly seven years.

The exes—who share daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 8—went through a messy, public divorce before settling it in 2022. The American Idol winner’s subtle hint at her struggles came after a recent, unexplained weeks-long hiatus.

She finally returned to her talk show for episodes that aired on Tuesday and Thursday but did not address her sudden absence. A source told TMZ at the time that the Grammy winner was dealing with a "personal matter" that did not directly involve her.