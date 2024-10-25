Kim Kardashian And Monsters Star Cooper Koch React To Menendez Brothers’ Possible Resentencing: ‘Hope To See Erik And Lyle Free From All This’

Kim Kardashian and Cooper Koch have shared their thoughts on a significant shift in the Menendez brothers' legal battle. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recently announced his support for resentencing Lyle and Erik Menendez. This move could make the brothers eligible for immediate parole after spending over three decades in prison for the murder of their parents in 1989.

Koch, who portrayed Erik Menendez in Ryan Murphy's Monsters series, expressed his gratitude for Gascón's recommendation. "I am overwhelmed with gratitude and hope for the progress we've seen today," Koch told Entertainment Weekly. He stated that the brothers’ potential release could finally come to fruition after decades behind bars.

However, Koch acknowledged that the path to freedom is not yet complete. “This journey is not over,” he said. “There are still critical steps ahead: the judge must endorse the resentencing, and, if that happens, the parole board must recognize the time they have served as fitting for the crime.”

Koch stated, "Our voices, our unwavering support, remain crucial — not just for the brothers to ensure their release, but also for every victim of sexual abuse fighting to be heard." His comments reflect a growing awareness of the complexities surrounding the case, particularly regarding the brothers' claims of abuse at the hands of their parents.

Kardashian, who has been an outspoken advocate for the Menendez brothers, also shared her thoughts on social media. In an Instagram story, she wrote, “The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing.”

She praised Gascón for his role in revisiting the case and described the announcement as a significant moment for justice. "Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menendez brothers' case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable," she added.

Kardashian took a moment to recognize the efforts of others who have supported the brothers throughout their ordeal. “To the brothers’ family, friends, and the millions who have been vocal supporters — your voices were heard,” she stated.

She credited the media attention, particularly in light of Ryan Murphy’s recent television projects, for helping to bring out the brothers' situation and the abuse they faced.

The Menendez brothers were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, and received life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Their case gained significant public interest, especially with the release of recent television adaptations and documentaries that examine the brothers' lives and the events leading to the tragic murders.

