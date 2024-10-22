Kim Kardashian Receives PRICELESS 44th Birthday Present From Daughter North West; See Here

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 44th birthday on October 21 and received lovely jewelry from her daughter, North West. After the birthday festivities, the TV star shared a glimpse of the gift from North, which had a unique message engraved on it.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kardashian and her daughter showed off a necklace with the message engraved “Skibidi Toilet.”

In the story, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can be heard saying, “North got me this diamond necklace that says ‘Skibidi Toilet.’ Wow.” At the back of the jewelry, another message was engraved: "Love, North. 10/21/24.”

Explaining the gift in the video, North West told her mom, “Because you love Skibidi Toilet.” Kim asked her, “I Do?” to which the 11-year-old replied, laughing, “Yes.”

Earlier in the day, the TV personality shared a glimpse into her birthday celebrations and added balloon decorations by her four kids. While making a video of her drawing room, Kim was heard saying, “Look what Chi Chi and the kids made for me. They made me balloons with hanging messages and pictures of each of us.”

Kim Kardashian’s dining room was filled with pink and white balloons hanging from the ceiling. Addressing the decor, Kardashian said, “These are so cute. I love this.”

In the following videos shared by the businesswoman on her Instagram stories, the SKIMS founder asks North if she blew up the balloons, to which the TV star’s oldest one replies, “I didn’t make them... but I bought them for you!” Meanwhile, Kardashian had a little celebration of her own on the day prior, where she donned a skin-hugging dress, which read, “Birthday Suit.” The media personality wore a Diesel D-Rooney slip dress, which cost $2081 and had a fitted bodice over a semi-sheer skirt, for the actual event on October 21.

Kim Kardashian is a mother to 4 kids: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. She shares her children with her ex-husband, Kanye West. The couple split in 2022.

