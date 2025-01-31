Knives Out 3: Daniel Craig is All Set to Solve Another Mystery; Here's Everything We Know

Knives Out returns with the third installment, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, coming to Netflix this fall in 2025. Daniel Craig is back in the title role of detective Benoit Blanc for director Rian Johnson's next film, promising another star-studded ensemble and another brand-new murder mystery.

After the success of the 2019 original, as well as its 2022 sequel, Glass Onion, Netflix offered a very lucrative deal of $469 million to Johnson and his producing partner, Ram Bergman, for two sequels, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Johnson said to The Hollywood Reporter, "Even when we were making the first movie, I was thinking, ‘If this does well, it would be fun to keep making them, but always in the way that Agatha Christie did her books.'"

Though the plot is not known, Netflix hinted that Blanc will go through "his most dangerous case yet" in a new unknown location with a new cast of suspects. A teaser video that has Craig's voice says the stakes are rising as he talks about the previous movies before giving way to a new mystery to be unraveled.

The third installment of the film has a star-studded cast: Daniel Craig, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Mila Kunis, Josh O'Connor, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, and Daryl McCormack. It is Jeremy Renner's first acting role since he has been hurt seriously in a snowplow accident.

Wake Up Dead Man or Knives Out 3 will be released on Netflix by fall 2025.