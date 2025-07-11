Did Justin Bieber Pay Back Over USD 30 Million to Scooter Braun? Alleged Settlement Details Revealed

Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun have reportedly settled their financial dispute. According to an update from TMZ, the singer and former manager have concluded their fight over the canceled Justice Tour. Their other bit includes the amount owed for commissions from the Baby hitmaker over multiple occasions. The total payback comes up to USD 31.5 million, and it is believed that the 31-year-old has paid all of his dues.

What has Justin Bieber given back to Scooter Braun?

Amid rumors of his financial troubles, Justin Bieber has seemingly shut down one of his most talked-about disputes, one with his former manager, Scooter Braun. Reports claim that the singer has settled the massive bill of USD 26 million, which he owed for the advance payment received from Anschutz Entertainment Group. Previously, it was said that about USD 40 million was given to Justin Bieber as an advance payment for his Justice tour.

However, the star cut short his shows in September 2022 and then fully canceled the tour in February 2023. AEG wanted their USD 26 million back. This is where Scooter Braun stepped in and helped repay the amount to the music group by loaning it from his then-company, HYBE. Meanwhile, Justin Bieber promised to give it back to BTS’ agency over 10 years. He fulfilled one instalment of his claim and then never got back into it, seemingly struggling with the maintenance of his personal finances.

Now, the Let Me Love You hitmaker has repaid that and half of what the American investor was owed over unpaid commissions across multiple years, out of a massive USD 11 million. It is said that Justin Bieber owed another USD 8.6 million to Scooter Braun but decided to waive it off despite their relationship going sour over a financial tussle.

