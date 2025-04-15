Is Kim Kardashian Leaving The Kardashians Amid Kanye West Drama? Kris Jenner Worries; Report

Kim Kardashian might be thinking about stepping away from The Kardashians, the family’s Hulu reality show, according to a report from In Touch. The SKIMS founder, who recently signed a major shapewear deal with Nike, is reportedly focusing more on her growing business empire.

With over 350 million followers on Instagram and high-profile brand deals, Kim Kardashian no longer depends on the reality series to stay relevant. This has sparked concern from her mother, Kris Jenner, who fears Kim may leave the show for good.

Sources told Life & Style that Kris Jenner is feeling the pressure as the show faces falling ratings and rising tensions. “She’s desperate to stop her from bowing out of the show, because she knows it would all fall apart without Kim,” an insider shared.

Kris has reportedly been going back and forth between begging Kim and trying to scare her, reminding her of how crucial she is to the family brand. “When that’s not working, Kris resorts to begging Kim and telling her that without her help, the whole family will lose what they’ve built,” said a source.

According to insiders, The Kardashians has been experiencing declining ratings, and the family members are reportedly becoming tired of the reality TV lifestyle. Sources shared that no one in the family enjoys filming the show anymore, as having cameras around constantly and needing to produce content all the time has become a burden.

Although the show played a major role in launching their careers, many of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings are said to be more focused on their individual ventures and view reality TV as less appealing now.

Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, and Kendall are reportedly more focused on their fashion, beauty, and business ventures than on continuing the reality show. Sources said that the pressure on the family has been mounting for some time, and they are aware that the financial benefits from the show may not last much longer.

Business advisors have reportedly cautioned them that stepping away from the show entirely could impact their social media reach and overall earnings. Meanwhile, Kris Jenner is said to be making every effort to keep the show going.

