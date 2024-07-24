Widespread Panic fans got to hear sad news from the band on Monday. The rock group announced on Monday, July 22, that lead guitarist Jimmy Herring has been diagnosed with Stage 1 tonsil cancer diagnosis. They wrote, "Our Brother, Jimmy Herring, has been diagnosed with stage 1 tonsil cancer. He will begin treatment immediately and is expected to make a full recovery. That part we’re happy to report."

Widespread Panic cancels shows after Jimmy Herring diagnosed with tonsil cancer

The band announced that their upcoming gigs in Asheville, North Carolina, slated for July 25–27, have been canceled as a result. They will also likely be making changes to the rest of their tour schedule as Herring recovers. Widespread Panic confirmed that Herring will be receiving treatment right away and that a full recovery is anticipated.

The band claims that ticketholders of the Asheville shows would automatically receive refunds; however, it is unknown whether or when the shows will occur at a new location. Widespread Panic thanked everyone for their prayers and blessings as Jimmy and his family underwent this recovery process.

Jimmy Herring has been the lead guitarist of Widespread Panic since 2006

Herring has a long and storied career as a musician. Heering played lead guitar for Col. Bruce Hampton and the Aquarium Rescue Unit for his debut gig, which was in 1997. In 2002, joined the Other Ones, a band consisting of four of the original members of the Grateful Dea, Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Phil Lesh, and Bill Kreutzmann.

Advertisement

In November of 2005, Herring left Phil Lesh and Friends. Following George McConnell's departure, Widespread Panic announced on August 3, 2006, that Herring would assume the lead guitar role in the band. He played at Radio City Music Hall during the group's debut performance. He has toured with the group ever since, having appeared on three of their albums.

Herring's first official solo album, Lifeboat was released on Abstract Logix in 2008. Herring performed with Project Z and The Allman Brothers Band in addition to being a founding member of Jazz Is Dead and Aquarium Rescue Unit.

ALSO READ: Celine Dion Set To Return To Stage At Paris Olympics Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle? Here's What Report Says