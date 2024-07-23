Celine Dion Set To Return To Stage At Paris Olympics Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle? Here's What Report Says

Is Celine Dion making her come back? As reported by Variety, the pop legend is set to return to the stage at the Olympic Games and is rumored to be performing at the opening ceremony. This news came amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she talked about with an explicit video of her experiencing a seizure in her documentary I Am Celine Dion.

All about Celine Dion’s potential stage come back

Although there’s been no confirmation from Dion’s representatives, Variety reported that the singer headlining the event is a possibility. The speculation arose when the singer arrived at the Royal Monceau Hotel near the Champs-Élysées in Paris on Monday. It’s the same hotel where Lady Gaga—another potential opening headliner—is staying.

Previously, in an April interview with Vogue France, Dion teased that her comeback may be imminent. “I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!” she told the outlet.

She also revealed how she’s been working on her health and gradually improving. Although she never knew a definite time she’d be ready to be back to the popstar life, she would do it as soon as her body was ready.

As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months. I don’t know… My body will tell me,” she added.

The Olympic Games ceremony will take place outside a stadium showcasing Paris’ iconic locations and bringing 3,500 actors, dancers, and singers together. Dion performed at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Atlanta in 1996, singing The Power of the Dream.

Celine Dione’s Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis

In December 2022, the My Heart Will Go On singer was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune neurological disorder. As a result, she halted her tour schedule and mysteriously went away from the public eye for quite some time.

The reason behind her absence and her health crisis was not disclosed until her documentary I Am: Celine Dion trailer dropped the bombshell news. “I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now, I have to learn to live with it,” she told Vogue France.