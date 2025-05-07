Liam Payne Left Massive Estate Worth 24 Million Pounds Without Will: Who Can Inherit It After Singer's Tragic Death?

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne died at the age of 31 after having a tragic fall from his hotel balcony located on the third floor. While the musician's passing away was mourned by his family and fans, they also wondered how much wealth was left behind by him and who would inherit it, as the One Direction star had not penned any will.

Advertisement

According to the media reports, the former band member left a whopping amount of 28 million USD following his death. However, after clearing off the late singer's bills and debts, the amount was decreased to nearly 24 million USD.

As per the court documents, the musician's millions of legacy will be granted to his ex, Cheryl Cole, who is also the mother of their son, Bear.

The millions worth of fortune will be left with Cheryl, in trust that the money will be used for Payne's son, as under U.K. law, the inheritor has to be a close blood relative of the deceased.

This means Kate Cassidy would receive nothing, despite revealing that she would have married the Strip That Down crooner had he been alive. Meanwhile, the news of handing away Liam's wealth to his ex-girlfriend comes six months after the singer's fatal death in October 2024. The musician was laid to rest a month later in November, and all of his One Direction fellow band members were in attendance at the funeral.

Advertisement

Moreover, Payne's girlfriend, Cassidy, had opened up about her heartbreaking conversation with the late musician just before his passing away.

While speaking to Jay Shetty on his podcast, Kate revealed, "On the last day in Argentina, my car was in the driveway, and we went back into the guest house, grabbed my suitcase and we were sitting on the couch and I just kept going on and on and on about how much I love him and how much he means to me."

Liam Payne breathed his last on October 16, 2024.

ALSO READ: Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Recalls ‘Beautiful Moment’ Before Singer’s Demise and How It Brings Her Pain