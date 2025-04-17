Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Reveals Ominous Phone Call After One Direction Singer's Fatal Fall: 'I Was Alone...'

Trigger Warning: Mention of death and drugs

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, shares gut-wrenching details about their last conversation and an ominous phone call she received moments before the news of Payne's fatal fall from the hotel balcony broke.

During an emotional On Purpose With Jay Shetty interview, One Direction member's girlfriend Kate shared the devastating moment she heard the news of his death. While Payne was still in Argentina, Cassidy was at her home in Florida with her dog when her phone rang. She got a chilling phone call from one of Liam's friends.

Advertisement

"I remember just being on the couch. He called me and said, 'Is Liam OK? I heard he fell from a balcony.' And I said, 'What? That must be a rumor.' I was like, that’s not true at all," Cassidy recounted.

Moments after the conversation with his friend, Cassidy learned about Liam's death. Following the investigation, a few weeks later, Payne's toxicology report arrived, detailing the cause of his demise. Authorities determined that Payne might not have been conscious during his fall, as a cocktail of intoxicants was found in his system. This included pink cocaine, alcohol, and antidepressants.

During the interview, Cassidy explained the shock of receiving the news. She explained the emotional distress of being by herself when she received the news, subsequently accompanied by friends and relatives who came to console her. She remembered her last moments with Payne, with whom she had just bought a house, hoping to start another chapter in their relationship, which preceded the unfathomable heartbreak.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Liam Payne’s Death Ruled Accidental, Not Suicide, as Argentine Officials Charge Three Individuals

She said, "On the last day in Argentina... we were sitting on the couch. I just kept going on and on and on about how much I love him and how much he means to me, and how much I’m gonna miss him, and that I can’t wait for him to already be back in Florida because we were starting this new chapter of our life."

"I remember sitting there with him, and I was going on and on and on and saying to Liam how much I love him," Cassidy stressed. She then revealed Liam's chilling response to her: ‘Kate, like, you’re gonna miss your flight. Your car’s in the driveway. You’re acting like this is the last time you’re ever gonna see me again.’

In retrospect, Kate Cassidy recalled how strange that goodbye now appears, particularly considering the emotional significance. Afterwards, her friends protected her from internet reporting of what happened, removing her from social media apps.

Advertisement

Liam Payne is laid to rest in Buckinghamshire and is survived by his son, Bear.

ALSO READ: Exploring Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy's Two-Year Relationship Timeline Amid One Direction Star's Tragic Death At Age 31