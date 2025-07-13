How Much Will Love Island USA Season 7 Winner Take Home? All About Prize Money, Possible Final Couple and More

As America and the rest of the world await the result of Love Island USA Season 7, we’re taking a look at what the winner stands to take back from this show. Of course, some well-deserved love lessons come into play, as well as new friendships and relationships, but the prize money has been the biggest driving force for the participants. The winning couple of Love Island USA Season 7 will walk away with USD 100,000 at the end (approximately 85 lakh rupees). This means each winning Islander will take home about USD 50,000.

Finalists of Love Island USA Season 7

After the sudden and unexpected exit of previous favorites Ace Greene and Chelley Bissainthe who received the least number of votes from the citizens of America, the final four couples left in the game are, Jose "Pepe" Garcia Gonzalez and Iris Kendall, Nicolas "Nic" Marcel Vansteenberghe and Olandria Lashae Carthen, Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley, and Amaya Elizabeth Espinal and Bryan Arenales. This season has been hosted by Ariana Madix.

Some of the most hilarious and downright boggling challenges were revealed on the dating show this time around. Recently, the exit of Cierra Ortega and her following apology also became big news, adding to the list of viral moments from the season. Previously, Yulissa Escobar was also asked to leave the show.

With the show constantly taking over trends, shocking pairing changes, betrayals, new-formed friendships and relationships, this has arguably been one of the most competitive and viral eras of Love Island USA, and it all comes to an end this weekend.

Love Island USA Season 7 Finale Release Date and Time

The bets are on for who among Pepe-Iris, Nic-Olandria, Huda-Chris, and Amaya-Bryan will win this year. Love Island USA Season 7 Finale, aka Episode 36, will air on Sunday, July 13 at 6 pm ET on Peacock.

