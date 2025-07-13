Vanessa Hudgens Gets Ready for ‘Round Two’ as Actress Announces Second Pregnancy With Husband Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, are growing their family once again. The High School Musical star revealed she is pregnant with her second child in a sweet Instagram post shared on Saturday, July 12.

Vanessa Hudgens posted photos of her baby bump, simply captioned, “Round two!!!!” In the pictures, Hudgens beams while showing off her growing belly next to her husband, former MLB player Cole Tucker.

The news comes just months after the couple welcomed their first child in July 2024. Hudgens first shared her pregnancy news earlier this year during the 2024 Oscars red carpet pre-show, which she co-hosted while wearing a fitted black gown that highlighted her baby bump.

Celebrity friends celebrate Vanessa Hudgens’ baby news

The couple’s announcement drew plenty of love from their celebrity friends. Disney Channel alum Aly Michalka commented, “Omg!!!!!!!! Congrats,” while Allison Holker and Alexandra Shipp posted heart emojis. Jenna Dewan added, “Ohhhhh congratulations my love!!” Hudgens’ Broadway co-star Corey Cott wrote, “Congrats V!”

Hudgens and Tucker have kept details about their first child private, including the baby’s name and sex. They have chosen to protect their family’s privacy since their first baby’s birth in July.

Here’s what Vanessa Hudgens said about privacy

When their first baby was born, Hudgens was frustrated by paparazzi invading their special moment. After TMZ published photos of her leaving a Santa Monica hospital in a wheelchair with her newborn, Hudgens wrote on Instagram, “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media.”

Despite the unwanted attention, Hudgens and Tucker have stayed positive and focused on family life. The couple tied the knot in December 2023 in a destination wedding in Mexico.

Hudgens also has big plans professionally. She will star in and produce Quiet Storm, a dramatic thriller set in 1969 that explores women’s liberation, the Black Power movement, and Hurricane Camille, as per Billboard. It will be Hudgens’ first major film role since becoming a mom.

