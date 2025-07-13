Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 36 Release: Date, What to Expect, When and Where to Watch Finale Live

Love Island USA Season 7 has kept viewers hooked with unexpected twists, dramatic recouplings, and new bombshells. The final episode, Episode 36, will officially air on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 9 pm ET and 6 pm PT. The last episode will run for about 90 to 120 minutes, giving fans a detailed look at which couple will win the season.

Advertisement

What to expect in Love Island USA Season 7 final episode

This season of Love Island USA has been filmed in a beautiful villa in Fiji. The official synopsis says, “Love Island USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful Fijian villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations rise and drama ensues as new ‘bombshells’ arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.”

In the last episode before the finale, fan-favorites Ace and Chelley were sent home. Love Island USA posted about their exit, saying, “It’s the end of Ace and Chelley’s journey here, but the beginning on the outside! Thank you both for all the memories this season.”

Here’s when and where to watch Love Island USA Season 7 finale

Advertisement

If you’ve been following the drama, make sure you don’t miss the Love Island USA Season 7 Final Episode. The last episode will decide which couple will be crowned winners and take home the grand prize. With just one episode left, viewers are eager to see which pair will stay strong until the end.

Fans can watch the final episode live on its official streaming platform. The show’s unpredictable nature means anything can happen in the final moments.

Who will win Love Island USA Season 7?

With Ace and Chelley out of the villa, the remaining couples will face the final vote. Fans have been sharing their predictions on social media, but the final choice will be revealed when Episode 36 airs.

Stay tuned to see which couple finds true love and leaves the villa together. Make sure to set a reminder for July 13, 2025, at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT to catch the Love Island USA Season 7 finale.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How Much Will Love Island USA Season 7 Winner Take Home? All About Prize Money, Possible Final Couple and More