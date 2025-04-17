Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Recalls ‘Beautiful Moment’ Before Singer’s Demise and How It Brings Her Pain

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, recalled her last heartbreaking conversation with the late musician before leaving Argentina. The couple had been in Buenos Aires to attend Niall Horan's concert. Days later, Payne had a fatal fall from the balcony of his hotel room on the third floor, leading to his untimely death. At the time of the One Direction band member's passing away, his girlfriend had already flown back to the United States.

Cassidy, in conversation with Jay Shetty, revealed that hours before she was supposed to leave for the airport, the duo sat down on the couch to spend some time together.

While sitting down for the podcast with the media personality, Cassidy reflected upon the last words she shared with Payne and revealed, "On the last day in Argentina, my car was in the driveway, and we went back into the guest house, grabbed my suitcase and we were sitting on the couch and I just kept going on and on and on about how much I love him and how much he means to me."

She further recalled, "And he laughed and he interrupted me, and he just said, 'Kate, you're gonna miss your flight … You're acting like this is the last time you're ever gonna see me again.'"

Kate claimed that the last exchange of emotions between her and her late boyfriend brought her pain and peace at the same time. She added that the couple had planned their future together.

Cassidy expressed, “I think when I think about the last day and the last words that we said to each other, it brings me this mixture of pain and peace.” She explained to the podcast host that the pair had bought a new home together while also being parents to a dog.

Kate had been living with Payne in England for the past two years, and she states that she was looking forward to a new and positive beginning with the Strip That Down crooner.

Liam Payne was declared dead by the Buenos Aires medical officers. The reports revealed that the singer succumbed to his injuries and skull fracture.

