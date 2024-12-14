Lily-Rose Depp Calls Her Nosferatu Role “Incredibly Empowering”

Lily-Rose Depp is putting a fresh and empowering spin on a classic character in her latest role as Ellen Hutter in Nosferatu. At the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated horror remake, the actress shared how the new adaptation brings Ellen’s perspective to the forefront, offering a modern and feminist take on the iconic tale.

“Ellen’s perspective is one that we’ve never gotten to see in such a central way as this one,” Depp explained on the red carpet. “Rob [Eggers] made the deliberate choice to make Ellen’s perspective the central one, and we see the story unfold through her eyes. That was such a beautiful and exciting thing to play.”

Depp revealed how the role stood out as a unique opportunity to portray a character with strength and agency. “This is a familiar story, but it’s such a fresh take,” she said. “Ellen has so much strength, so much agency, and without giving anything away, she calls the shots in a very cool way. I found her incredibly empowering and inspiring.”

Eggers’ decision to shift the narrative to Ellen marks a departure from the original 1922 silent film. In the original Nosferatu, Ellen’s role grows in importance by the film’s end, but the remake keeps her central throughout the story. Depp shared her gratitude for the opportunity, calling the role an “honor” and a rare chance to breathe new life into a classic character.

Nosferatu is more than just a remake—it’s a reimagining that offers emotional depth and psychological complexity through Ellen’s perspective. Depp’s portrayal adds a new dimension to the story, making it not just a tale of horror but one of strength and empowerment.

Set to hit theaters on Dec. 25, Nosferatu follows Ellen Hutter’s encounter with the ancient vampire Count Orlok, played by Bill Skarsgård, as she becomes entangled in his terrifying world. The film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, promising a haunting and impactful retelling of this gothic masterpiece.

With Nosferatu, Lily-Rose Depp not only reinvents a beloved character but also redefines the possibilities for women in classic narratives, delivering a performance that is poised to leave a lasting impact on audiences and the horror genre alike.

