Lily-Rose Depp’s Mesmerizing Audition for Nosferatu Left the Room in Tears

When Lily-Rose Depp auditioned for the lead role in Robert Eggers’ reimagining of the gothic classic Nosferatu, her raw, emotional delivery left a lasting impression. Eggers, the casting director, and even the videographer were moved to tears by her powerful monologue. Describing the moment, Eggers said, “Myself, the casting director, and even the videographer were in tears, because it was so powerful,” and added “She was incredibly brave, raw, and powerful. Her ability to tune into this dark and haunted place so quickly is pretty phenomenal.” It was this performance that cemented her role in the film the same day.

Depp’s fearless portrayal of the female lead sets the tone for Nosferatu, Eggers’ homage to the original 1922 film by F.W. Murnau. The story, loosely based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula, follows a German realtor tasked with securing property for the mysterious Count Orlok, who later wreaks havoc on the man’s fiancée. While Stoker’s estate infamously sued the filmmakers for copyright infringement, Nosferatu survived through bootleg copies, becoming a cult favorite that inspired generations of filmmakers.

Eggers’ fascination with Nosferatu began at the age of nine, when he first discovered a grainy bootleg of the film. He was captivated by Max Schreck’s chilling portrayal of the vampire—a skeletal, bat-like creature with haunting claws and sharp teeth—offering a stark contrast to Stoker’s description of Count Dracula. Eggers’ adaptation seeks to recapture the unsettling essence of the original while exploring new emotional depths, with Depp’s performance anchoring the film’s darker themes.

With Lily-Rose Depp’s hauntingly brave portrayal and Eggers’ lifelong passion for Nosferatu, this reimagining promises to be an emotionally charged and visually arresting tribute to the gothic classic. As Depp steps into a role that demands both vulnerability and power, audiences can anticipate a performance that is as unforgettable as the film’s storied legacy. Nosferatu is poised to reinvigorate a timeless tale for a new generation.

