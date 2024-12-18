Linda Cardellini And Liz Feldman Talk About Working On New Series No Good Deed; Learn Here

Linda Cardellini and Liz Feldman are two names who have already stunned everyone with their work in Dead to Me. Interestingly, the duo is back, reuniting for their new Netflix adventure, No Good Deed.

While the audience has a lot to explore within the series, the actress and its maker, Cardellini and Feldman, recently opened up about their latest experience on No Good Deed.

Talking to Buzzfeed, Feldman addressed the Scooby-Doo actress as a “little magic lady” and a close friend, with whom she wishes to work for many years ahead. Per her words, Feldman always seeks people who she feels are warm and cozy to work in the business that is cold and hard.

Feldman then also recalled how once, Linda Cardellini had told her, while they were working on Dead to Me, that she wanted to play a “badass b**ch." Following which, the creator came up with the character of Margo, who is an antithesis of Cardellini’s Judy from Dead to Me and also someone who “you could really meet in LA, while you were at an open house.”

“Liz has such a specific vision but is always open to other artists collaborating,” the Daddy’s Home actress mentioned of Feldman.

Cardellini then also appreciated the creator on how she turns the set into a fun place, calling it a gift to have Liz Feldman write her character in the series.

Alongside Linda Cardellini, the series also stars Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Abbi Jacobson, Denis Leary, and Teyonah Parris, along with O-T Fagbenle, Luke Wilson, and more.

Being a series by Liz Feldman, it surely has the old twists and turns of emotion to it as well.

No Good Deed is streaming now on Netflix.

