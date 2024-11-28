Loki Season 2 Deleted Scene Confirms Two Major Marvel Comic Characters’ Existence With Thor: Love And Thunder Post-credit Reference

Loki season 2 has been one of the most intriguing ones in the recent developments that have been taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we saw a great sacrifice made by the god of mischief, there had been a lot of other big references that were unfortunately deleted.

In the recently released 4K UHD Blu-ray version of the show, per Variety, Loki is heard talking to his best friend Mobius about a few people who hate him to the core.

In the clip, we see the antihero chatting over key lime pie, where he also explains how a lot of previously seen characters think of him as "a problem."

Amongst these are Fandral, Volstagg, and Hogan, who are old companions of Loki’s brother and the God of Thunder, Thor. They were seen in the movies, fighting alongside him.

Loki is then even heard talking about Laufey, who is his biological father, and Bor, who is the father of Odin. With that, Loki also name-drops Heimdall twice, as he was the character that convinced Loki he was a problem.

The god with magical powers then comes to talking about the people on earth as he names Jane Foster, Erik Selvig, and Darcy Lewis, and also the legend Nick Fury and his assistant Maria Hill.

Loki is even heard calling Thor by his human alias, Donald Blake. However, the son of Laufey then even mentions a few names of characters who haven’t been seen in the MCU as of yet.

The first one happens to be Amora, also known as the Enchantress, who is another Asgardian having the powers of sorcery. The next one happens to be Absorbing Man.

For those unversed Absorbing Man is a boxer in the comics called Carl Creel. He gains powers after Loki gives him a potion.

Loki is then even heard talking about Hercules, who was seen in the post-credit scene of Thor: Love and Thunder. The character was played by Brett Goldstein.

"Hercules, another big guy, I was a big problem for him," Loki is heard stating.

Russell Crowe’s Zeus is seen sending his son, another demi-god, after Thor.

