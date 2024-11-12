Loki Season 3: Marvel Producer Drops Small Tease, Fans Still Holding Out Hope

Marvel fans have been eagerly waiting for any update on the future of Loki, especially after the dramatic conclusion of season 2. While the series appeared to wrap up the God of Mischief's story, a new comment from Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum has sparked hope that Loki season 3 might still be in the cards. Here’s what we know so far.

At D23 Brazil, Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum was asked about the possibility of a Loki season 3. His response was brief but promising: “There’s always a chance.”

While the statement was not a confirmation, it was enough to fuel speculation among fans. This small tease suggests that Loki might not be entirely done, even after the intense events of season 2.

Winderbaum’s comment comes at a time when fans are still trying to make sense of the series’ conclusion. Season 2 ended with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki making a huge sacrifice.

The God of Mischief took on the monumental task of becoming the sole watcher of the timelines, effectively placing himself at the center of Yggdrasil, the World Tree. It seemed like a permanent send-off for the character, but Hiddleston himself has hinted that he’s not ready to say goodbye for good.

Tom Hiddleston, who has portrayed Loki since the first Thor movie in 2011, has always left the door open for his character’s return. In a 2023 interview with ComicBook.com, Hiddleston admitted that he has said goodbye to the character multiple times before, only to return again.

“It’s so hard because I’ll be completely honest with you, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye,” Hiddleston shared. “So I think I’d be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it.”

Hiddleston’s words suggest that while the character’s story might seem finished, the door remains open for more Loki adventures. Fans have long hoped for a season 3, and these comments indicate that Marvel is not ruling it out just yet.

