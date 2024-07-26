Love Is Blind UK Trailer Reveals Premiere Date, Hosts, And More About The British Spin-Off; Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has released the trailer for Love Is Blind UK, a British spin-off of the popular reality dating show. The new series, following the success of Love Is Blind: Brazil, will premiere on August 7.

In the trailer, we meet the singles who have joined the experiment to see if the show's unique approach to dating—where people meet and form connections without seeing each other—can lead to true love.

Love Is Blind UK trailer gives glimpses into the new British spin-off

The participants in Love Is Blind UK are hopeful romantics who believe that genuine love can still be found in today's dating world. Their journey goes beyond just finding a date; they aim to meet each other's families and friends, live together, and potentially make it to the altar.

In this show, singles will pick someone to marry without ever seeing them in person. Viewers in the U.S. are familiar with this format, where couples spend weeks getting to know each other in pods, then move in together, plan their wedding, and discover if their physical connection matches the strong emotional bond they formed in the pods. This setup encourages them to connect on a deeper level, without the influence of physical appearances.

Love Is Blind UK will have new hosts

A notable difference in the UK version is the new hosts: Matt and Emma Willis. They replace the original hosts, Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Matt and Emma, who have been married for sixteen years and have three children, bring their own experience to the show.

Advertisement

Emma has previously hosted the British version of the Netflix reality competition The Circle, and Matt is known in the UK as the former singer of the pop-punk band Busted.

Netflix will release the season in batches, rather than all at once, to help fans avoid spoilers and keep up with the show. The UK version joins other local versions from Mexico, Brazil, Sweden, Germany, and Japan. Netflix will release the first four episodes of Love Is Blind UK on August 7, with new episodes coming out every Wednesday.

The second batch of four episodes will be available on August 14. The season finale, which will include Episodes 10 and 11, will be released on August 21.

ALSO READ: The Acolyte Season 1 Ending: What Is The Meaning Of Yoda's Appearance? Showrunner Explains