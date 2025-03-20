Madonna, Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler Almost-Collaborated on Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better; Know More

A dream collaboration between Madonna, Barbra Streisand, and Bette Midler nearly became a reality. The trio was set to record a unique rendition of Anything You Can Do I Can Do Better from Annie Get Your Gun for Streisand’s 1993 album Back to Broadway. However, despite an exciting concept and initial agreement, the project ultimately fell apart.

The idea was first introduced while curating Streisand’s album tracklist. David Foster created an arrangement that would highlight each singer’s distinct style—Madonna would deliver her lines in a disco-inspired beat, while Midler’s part would feature a brief nod to Wind Beneath My Wings. The scene was envisioned as a humorous argument between Madonna and Midler inside a public ladies' room, with Streisand emerging from a stall to mediate the feud.

Jay Landers, Streisand’s A&R representative, revealed in a resurfaced 2023 interview that the stars were on board, and everything was set for recording. However, just before they could unite in the studio, Madonna unexpectedly backed out. The exact reason for her withdrawal remains unknown.

Landers called it a classic “fish that got away” moment, as the collaboration had the potential to be an unforgettable Broadway-meets-pop crossover. While Madonna and Midler never made it onto Back to Broadway, Johnny Mathis stepped in to duet with Streisand on I Have a Love/One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story, and Michael Crawford, Streisand’s Hello, Dolly! co-star, contributed to Music of the Night from Phantom of the Opera.

Though fans never got to hear this legendary trio perform together, Streisand’s impact on Broadway remains unmatched. She made her debut at just 19 in I Can Get It for You Wholesale, earning a Tony nomination, and received a special Tony Award in 1970. While this collaboration didn’t happen, it remains an intriguing “what if” in music history.