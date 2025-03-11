Matthew McConaughey Reflects on the Resurgence in Interstellar’s Popularity a Decade After Its Release; ‘It Changed My Life’

Matthew McConaughey talked about the growing popularity of Interstallar while making an appearance at the SXSW premiere of his upcoming movie, The Rivals of Amziah King. The actor expressed his excitement and gratitude for the resurgence in the popularity of the Christopher Nolan directorial, a decade after its release.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star claimed that Interstellar has changed his life and many others whom he has met over the years.

In his interaction with the audience, McConaughey shared, “I have more people in this last year; I think with the IMAX re-release, come up to me than after the release 10 years ago. People come up now that go, "Interstellar, that's my movie. It changed my life.”

The movie star further added, “That one sure as heck has legs, and it's gotten more important to a lot of people here 10 years later than what it's been.​”

Advertisement

Also Read Christopher Nolan Celebrates Interstellar’s Stunning Comeback 10 Years Later

Interstellar was re-released by I-Max in theaters across the globe on occasion of the 10th anniversary of the movie. The cinematic piece brought in $20 million in the re-runs, making it the highest grossing I-Max re-release in history.

Moreover, viewership increased with Netflix making the movie available for the audience in January.

Further in his interaction at the SXSW premiere, the Wedding Planner star went on to compare Interstellar with his 1993 film, Dazed and Confused.

He said, “Dazed and Confused didn't do well when it first came out. Now, that film precedes me everywhere, and I'm happy about it. It's the first film of all 58 I've done that has that hold. It's almost like a sequel, but it's not a sequel.”

Advertisement

Interstellar is available to watch on streaming platforms.