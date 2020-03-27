Meghan Markle CONFIRMED to narrate Disneynature's Elephant; Disney Plus releases new trailer

Years after quitting the show business to be with the love of her life, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle makes a strong comeback as The Duchess of Sussex is confirmed to narrate Disneynature's Elephant. Check out the new trailer of Elephant below.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fell in love, the latter had to give up her career in show business and quit Suits, which was extremely popular at the time. However, Meghan held her own as The Duchess of Sussex and tried to move on. Years later, Harry and Meghan made the monumental decision to be financially independent and step away from the Royal Family. On March 31, 2020, their royal duties will officially come to a close but it seems like Meghan already has her first project sorted!

While the rumour mill was abuzz of a possible collaboration with Disney Plus, through voiceover work, it was recently confirmed that Meghan was in fact going to be the narrator for Disneynature's Elephant. A new trailer was shared for Elephant as well as Dolphin Reef, which will be narrated by Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman. The trailer shows us what we can expect from both nature films but didn't have Meghan and Natalie's voiceover, to keep it a surprise!

Check out the trailer of Elephant below:

Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/N0yW0e7Lv6 — Disneynature (@Disneynature) March 26, 2020

Disneynature's official Twitter handle wrote, "Two new movies, two unforgettable journeys. Start streaming Disneynature’s Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, and Disneynature’s Dolphin Reef, narrated by Natalie Portman, on April 3, only on #DisneyPlus."

In return for Meghan's work on Elephant, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund will be donating to Elephants Without Borders, who work towards protecting elephants, which reside in Botswana.

Elephant and Dolphin Reef will be made available on Disney Plus on April 3, 2020.

