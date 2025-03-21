Amid Ariana Grande's weight loss transformation; a look at her top 4 then and now fashion looks

The American singer and actress, Ariana Grande witnessed a major body transformation raising concern among the fans. Not only that, but her fashion and style statements have also evolved. From couture gowns to mini-dresses, the actress’s change in fashion was nothing short of iconic.

Here, in this article, we’ve got you her 4 looks from the years 2018, 2024, and 2025 that are proof of her transformation, proving how she nailed her looks in the evolving surroundings.

1. Ariana Grande attends Billboard's 13th Annual Women in Music 2018

Looking at her look from the year 2018 when she attended Billboard’s 13th Annual Women in Music event in New York, the singer/actress made an appearance in the lavender Christian Siriano mini-dress that indeed was ahead of the time. The lavender color gave a fresh touch to her look, whereas the strapless design added a bold touch. The bubble addition at her hem added a dramatic effect to her glamorous look.

For the style, she decided to accessorize her lavender ensemble with the delicate and statement necklace and diamond stud earrings. Her hair was styled in a signature sleek high ponytail and for the makeup, she focused on her eyes, giving it a winged stroke, long lashes, and soft-shade eyeshadow. She further enhanced her cheekbones with a blush glow and glossy lips completed her look to perfection.

2. Ariana Grande at the 4th Annual Academy Museum 2024

Looking at her other couture gown look, Ariana Grande was slaying in the mesmerizing strapless polka dot gown with the gorgeous bow detailing at the front. Cinched at the waist, the gown seamlessly had a full flare.

She styled her look with a neat bun. And for the accessories, she kept it simple yet breathtaking with a round necklace and cute dangler earrings. Her makeup was on point with perfect lashes, light eyeshadow and glossy lipstick.

3. Ariana Grande at the Academy Women’s Luncheon 2024

In contrast to the couture gown, for this event, Grande decided to get dressed in a mini-dress with a sleeveless design and V-neckline. She was wearing a dress from Chanel’s Pre-Spring 2025 Collection. It was heavily embellished with intricate detailing giving the textured effect. The hem of the dress ended at her thighs, and for bottoms, she wore black stockings adding a bold edge.

Completing her overall look, she tied her hair in a bun with the front partition at the side, and for accessories, she decided to go with silver round earrings, a simple and striking choice. She enhanced her skin glow with perfectly curled eyelashes, light-shade eyeshadow, and glossy pink shade lipstick.

4. Ariana Grande at Oscar 2025

For Oscars 2025, Ariana Grande looked nothing less than a princess. For the star-studded event, she slipped into a stunning dress from the Schiaparelli spring 2025 couture collection. The strapless design with fitted bodice accentuated her figure. The peplum design cascaded town into a white tulle skirt that had 1,90,000 crystals, perfect for the lasting red-carpet moment.

She tied her hair into a sleek bun with a middle partition and for accessories, she decided to wear a diamond necklace and studs, a striking and impactful effect to her red carpet look. Ariana further enhanced it with long lashes, soft pink shade eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, and glossy lipstick.

From 2018 to 2025, Ariana Grande’s style has seen a massive fashion evolution where she enthusiastically experiments with designer gowns and mini-dresses. And from the start, she has been constantly nailing it.