Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Why He Needed to Be ‘Safe’ During Terrifying Body Transformation for Road House Sequel

Jake Gyllenhaal is getting ripped again for the upcoming Road House, and he is terrified.

Following his physical transformation for the 2024 remake, the actor confessed that the prospect of doing all that grueling training again sends shivers down his spine.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor jokingly conceded the challenge, saying the thought of rebuilding his muscle mass was "terrifying."

Colbert asked, "How nervous are you to get back into shape for the Road House sequel?" Gyllenhaal replied, "It's terrifying. It's terrifying."

Colbert jokingly proposed he might have to eat every last chicken left in America — a reference to the current outbreak of bird flu — before suggesting shrimp as a substitute protein source.

Colbert said, "Do you just eat every chicken that's left in America? There aren't a lot left. How are you going to get the protein? Shrimp? Do you eat a lot of shrimp?"

Gyllenhaal scoffed at the idea, referring to it as an unpleasant option. He said, "When you say it like that, it's the most unappetizing."

The Southpaw actor previously explained the massive effort that went into his muscle building, attributing the success to a collective team effort in getting him into the appropriate shape mentally and physically.

Framing his previous experience in preparing for 2015's Southpaw, Gyllenhaal recognized that going into top shape involved a closely designed regimen with the participation of a lot of people.

Advertisement

He told People, "I knew that I needed help with nutrition, and I knew I needed to keep myself safe from injury, and I needed to also be able to have the aesthetics of the whole role. So balancing all that took a group of people helping me all the time."

The 2024 Road House remake brought Jake Gyllenhaal on board as Dalton, a UFC veteran turned bouncer. In 1989, the late Patrick Swayze immortalized the role in the original movie.