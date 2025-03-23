Meghan Trainor Stuns in NEW PICS As She Reveals Her Weight Loss Transformation Following Lizzo; Fans React

Meghan Trainor has stunned her fans with new pictures of herself, showcasing a major weight loss transformation. The musician posed in an all-white ensemble, keeping her hair open and opting for a bold red lipstick. Trainor completed her look with white leather boots and bright makeup.

The Made You Look songstress’ transformation look came following Lizzo, who too has been regularly keeping her fans in the loop of her weight loss journey. Meanwhile, the fans in the comment section of the former’s post dropped in their shocking reactions.

One of the fans wrote, “Where did all the bass go?” Another user shared, “LMFAO body positive until you can get your hands on Ozempic.” The third netizen thought, “You know I won’t be no stick-figure, silicone Barbie doll.”

Trainor had previously opened up about losing her weight and being in a “really dark place” following her son’s birth in 2021. Speaking to ET Canada in 2022, the musician revealed, “I was, like, over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out.” T

The Been Like This crooner continued to reveal, “I just wasn’t feeling great. I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place, and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.”

At the time, the singer revealed that she cut down on her diet and altered her eating habits to feel better about her body.

As for Lizzo, the rapper also took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself dressed as a schoolgirl, with a pleated skirt and fishnet tights. The musician accompanied her pictures with memes about the Apple TV show Severance.

