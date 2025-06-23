The Verdict OTT Release: When and where to watch Suhasini Maniratnam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Tamil courtroom drama online

The Verdict made its theatrical debut on May 20, 2025, and received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. The film has a promising edge with its thrilling moments and does justice to its core as a courtroom drama. And now it is all set to debut on OTT.

When and where to watch The Verdict

The Verdict is all set to make its OTT debut soon. It will begin streaming on Sun NXT from June 26 onwards, along with certain other new entries on the platform.

Sharing the official note, the OTT partner wrote on X, “Stay tuned for the verdict on Thursday, and Azadi thereafter!!Superhit movies releasing back to back this week to get your Weekend going !! Verdict - Coming out on Thursday 26th of June.”

Official trailer and plot of The Verdict

The storyline of The Verdict is a woman-led and woman-centric tale about establishing justice in a judicial case.

The case surrounds a woman named Elsa, who is found dead, and her close friend, Namrutha, is accused of the deed. However, the latter is innocent, and it is one of her other friends, Maya, who is tasked with proving her not guilty.

As Maya goes on to uncover the real culprit, she faces rounds of judicial hearings as the jury deliberates over the evidence and tampers with it, leading to the bench questioning the proceedings.

Will Maya succeed in freeing Namrutha, or will she succumb to the pressures of the judicial system? Time unfolds the truth in this nail-biting and gripping courtroom drama.

Cast and crew of The Verdict

The film stars Suhasini Maniratnam, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sruthi Hariharan, Vidyullekha Raman, and Prakash Mohandas. It is written and directed by a debutant filmmaker, Krishna Sankar. The Verdict is produced by Agni Entertainment.

