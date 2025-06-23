8 new South Indian films releasing in theaters this week: Kannappa, Love Marriage and more

South Indian cinema has been making quite a buzz in theaters for some time. In the recent week, we saw films like Kuberaa, DNA, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, and more running at big screens.

As we step into the next week, here’s a list of South Indian films that are making their way to theaters soon.

South Indian films releasing in theaters this week

TITLE RELEASE DATE DIRECTOR Kannappa JUNE 27, 2025 Mukesh Kumar Singh Maargan JUNE 27, 2025 Leo John Paul Janaki v/s State of Kerala JUNE 27, 2025 (Tentative) Pravin Narayanan Athani JUNE 27, 2025 Samarth M Love Marriage JUNE 27, 2025 Shanmuga Priyan Good Day JUNE 27, 2025 Aravindhan Thank You Dear JUNE 27, 2025 Thota Srikanth Reddy Koodal JUNE 27, 2025 Shaanu Kakkoor

1. Kannappa (Telugu)

Cast: Vishnu Kannappa, Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji

Mukesh Kumar Singh Release Date: June 27, 2025

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, is slated to hit the big screens this week. The highly anticipated movie will feature actors such as Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and others in cameo appearances.

The upcoming film is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of the god Shiva, focusing on how a non-believer became the biggest worshipper.

2. Maargan (Tamil)

Cast: Vijay Antony, Ajay Dhishan, P. Samuthirakani, Mahanadi Shankar, Prithika, Brigida Saga, Vinod Sagar

Leo John Paul Release Date: June 27, 2025

Maargan is an upcoming Tamil-language movie starring Vijay Antony in the lead role. The murder-mystery crime thriller centers on the tale of a chilling investigation where a high-ranking, seasoned police officer is faced with a labyrinthine case.

As each clue he finds leads to an even darker secret, he comes face to face with an enigmatic antagonist.

3. Janaki v/s State of Kerala (Malayalam)

Cast: Suresh Gopi, Anupama Parameswaran, Madhav Suresh Gopi, Shruthi Ramachandran, Divya Pillai

Pravin Narayanan Release Date: June 27, 2025 (Tentative)

Janaki v/s State of Kerala (JSK) is an upcoming Malayalam movie with Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi in the lead. The courtroom drama follows the tale of a woman seeking justice after a traumatic event.

While the movie was initially slated to hit big screens on June 27, the film is facing backlash from the CBFC, with its release yet to be confirmed.

4. Athani (Kannada)

Cast: Samarth M, Madhu BC, Shobhraj, Bhavya, Bala Rajwadi

Samarth M Release Date: June 27, 2025

Athani is a Kannada-language film set in a village of the same name. While mysterious murders occur, a woman is determined to uncover the truth and becomes a reporter. However, in a dark turn of events, she is also killed.

Years later, the woman is reborn and finds herself once again in the village, leading her to reconnect with the villagers and discover the truth.

5. Love Marriage (Tamil)

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sathyaraj, Ramesh Thilak, Gajaraj S

Shanmuga Priyan Release Date: June 27, 2025

Love Marriage is an upcoming romantic family drama focusing on the story of Ram, a 33-year-old bachelor from Madurai. As his age rises, a social stigma arises, and he is pressured to marry soon.

The rest of the movie focuses on how the man finds himself on a journey of misadventures, making it a tale of self-discovery and a path to happiness.

6. Good Day (Tamil)

Cast: Prithiviraj Ramalingam, Kaali Venkat, Myna Nandhini, Bose Venkat, Bagavathi Perumal

Aravindhan Release Date: June 27, 2025

Good Day features the story of a young man who is ridiculed by his manager. In the growing spite against his employer, the man decides to seek revenge by revealing the manager’s cruel ways to his wife.

What follows is the humorous tale of a night by the man as he tries to fulfill his mission and the aftermath that ensues.

7. Thank You Dear (Telugu)

Cast: Dhanush Raghumudri, Hebah Patel, Rekha Nirosha, Ravi Prakash

Thota Srikanth Reddy Release Date: June 27, 2025

Thank You Dear is an upcoming Telugu-language movie focusing on the story of Satyam, an aspiring director, and Priya, a real estate agent. As they develop a relationship together, an accident involving their neighbor's infant leads them to take up new responsibilities.

8. Koodal (Malayalam)

Cast: Bibin George, Mareena Michael Kurisingal, Vineeth Thattil, Vijilesh Karayad, Niya Varghese, Riya Isha

Shaanu Kakkoor Release Date: June 27, 2025

Koodal is a Malayalam-language mystery thriller that tells the tale of two girls who arrive at a Strangers Camp, only to encounter the killer of their former classmate.

What happens at the camp and the unexpected events that follow form the rest of the story.

