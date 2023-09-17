Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

People enjoy watching violence in movies, whether it's the goofy antics of cartoons like Looney Tunes or the Avengers beating up the bad guys in big action films. It's like a way to let out our feelings or because we know it's all pretend, so it's okay. We also know that there aren't real consequences, both in the movie and in real life. I'm not here to judge people who like this kind of stuff—I'm one of them. Instead, I want to talk about what happens when moviemakers take this violence to the extreme.

There are some movies that go way over the top, showing really shocking, disgusting, and messed-up stuff. They leave a mark on your brain with images and ideas about our darkest and most messed-up impulses—impulses that might not be so different from the violence we see in more "normal" movies (Oops, I guess I'm admitting to liking those too!).

So, here's a list of the most disturbing movies ever made. These are the kinds of movies that will seriously mess with your head and leave you feeling really uneasy. Watch them if you dare.

1. A Serbian Film