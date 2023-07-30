While some might disagree, many filmmakers have been believers in the idea that any press is good press. After all, scandals manage to get movies more than a tad bit of attention. With that in mind, we have curated a list of the most controversial movies ever made. Believe it or not, the world of cinema has a new movie or show released every other day, but if it’s not out of the ordinary, it simply ceases to exist in people’s minds. But, the ones that raised the eyebrows of even a minority managed to gain a lot of traction. However, in a few unfortunate times these notorious ways of filmmaking led to