25 Best romantic Bollywood movies sorted by IMDb ratings

The world is aware men love action, thrillers, science-fiction, and even anime when it comes to movies, but a lot of them don’t admit it, they are secretly absolute suckers for romance too. In fact, when it comes to romantic movies, especially, the ones that make you believe in happy endings, the ones that give you hope, the ones that make you believe in the concept of soulmates, the ones that make your heart smile, how can you possibly not like them. Right from romance classics to recent romantic comedies, read ahead to find a stellar list of the 25 best romantic Bollywood movies of all time that’ll remind you of the first time your fell in love. Every Bollywood fan out there knows love and romance are strategically woven into scripts and plots of even the most serious Bollywood thrillers. In fact, the element of romance is the essence of Indian Cinema, and Bollywood has successfully delivered gems when it comes to the tales of love. Whether you are looking for a light-hearted romance movie that gives you that warm fluttery feeling or you are looking for something with depth and seriousness, you are likely to find a movie that caters to your needs. Bollywood romcoms, romance classics, and the romantic from the 90s that make you hum all day, you are going to find them all. In addition to that, you will find Bollywood love stories that bring a refreshing perspective to the concept of romance. So what are you waiting for? Read ahead for the perfect list of the best Bollywood Romantic movies of all time.

25 best romantic Bollywood movies of all time sorted by IMDb ratings -

1. Sita Ramam (2022) IMDb rating: 8.5/10 Duration: 163 min Genre: Action, Drama, Mystery, Romance, History This historical romance drama released in 2022 was directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The story revolves around an orphan soldier, Lieutenant Ram played by Dulquer Salmaan. Ram’s life dramatically changes when he receives a letter from a girl named Sita played by Mrunal Thakur. The letter soon builds up into a love story when Ram comes back from his camp in Kashmir. Director: Hanu Raghavapudi | Star cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sumanth Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

2. Barfi! (2012) IMDb rating: 8.1/10 Duration: 151 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance This 2012 romance drama was directed by Anurag Basu and was one of the most iconic performances by both Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The storyline revolves around three young individuals who learn that love is a complex emotion that can never be defined or contained by society. Director: Anurag Basu | Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ileana D'Cruz, Saurabh Shukla Where to watch? - Stream on Netflix with a subscription

3. Masaan (2015) IMDb rating: 8.1/10 Duration: 109 min Genre: Romance, Drama Released in 2015, Masaan was one of the best performances by Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the storyline of this Independent drama film revolves around four people living on the banks of the river Ganges who encounter hardships due to prejudice, a strict moral code, and a punishing caste system. While the movie is about confronting personal tragedies, the element of love wins hearts. Director: Neeraj Ghaywan | Star cast: Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Vicky Kaushal, Pankaj Tripathi Where to watch? - Watch on Hotstar

4. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) IMDb rating: 8/10 Duration: 181 min Genre: Drama, Romance Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a classic Shahrukh-Kajol movie that has been winning hearts since 1995. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this Bollywood classic is definitely one the best romantic Bollywood movies that you get never get bored of. The storyline of this beloved romantic drama revolves around Raj and Simran. The movie begins when they meet in Europe and gradually fall in love. But the trouble begins when Simran played by Kajol moves to India for an arranged marriage. Director: Aditya Chopra | Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

5. Jab We Met (2007) IMDb rating: 7.9/10 Duration: 138 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this Bollywood romantic comedy is definitely a must-watch. The storyline of Jab We Mer revolves around a depressed affluent businessman played by Shahid Kapoor whose life changes when he meets a cheerful and carefree young woman played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is crammed with iconic moments and spellbinding love songs that make this one of the best romantic movies of all time. Director: Imtiaz Ali | Star cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tarun Arora, Dara Singh Randhawa Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) IMDb rating: 7.9/10 Duration: 186 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical Directed by Nikhil Advani, Kal Ho Na Ho is another Bollywood Romance movie that has been the comfort binge of many. The movie revolves around an introverted girl named Naina played by Preity Zinda who had a pretty depressing life until she meets Aman played by Shahrukh Khan. While Aman brings a hearty dose of happiness to Naina and her family’s life, he has a secret of his own. The movie also focuses on Naina’s best friend Rohit played by Saif Ali Khan who’s secretly in love with her. Director: Nikkhil Advani | Star cast: Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Where to watch? - Stream on Netflix with a subscription

7. The Lunchbox (2013) IMDb rating: 7.8/10 Duration: 104 min Genre: Drama, Romance Another beautiful unique love story that starts with a mistaken lunch box delivery is this 2013 romantic drama. With a 7.8 rating, this unexpected romance is definitely a must-watch. Directed by Ritesh Batra, the storyline of this movie revolves around how Mumbai's lunchbox delivery system connects a young housewife played by Nimrat Kaur to an older man played by Irrfan Khan through notes in the daily lunchbox. Director: Ritesh Batra | Star cast: Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Lillete Dubey Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

8. Veer Zaara (2004) IMDb rating: 7.8/10 Duration: 192 min Genre: Drama, Family, Musical If you have been looking for the best romantic Bollywood movies of all time, you have got to watch Veer-Zaara. The movie is not just another love story, it's a saga of love, separation, and sacrifice. If you love intense dramas and Shahrukh Khan, you should watch this cult classic romance. Director: Yash Chopra | Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

9. Rockstar (2011) IMDb rating: 7.7/10 Duration: 159 min Genre: Drama, Music, Romance One of the best creations by Imtiaz Ali, Rockstar was nothing short of a legend. The story revolves around Janardhan Jakhar played by Ranbir Kapoor who is a simple man chasing his mighty dreams of becoming the biggest music Rock star. Another highlight of the movie is Heer, the woman of his dreams played by Nargis Fakhri. Crammed with musical masterpieces like Kun Faya Kun, and Tum Ho, this is one of the best romantic movies Bollywood has ever seen. Director: Imtiaz Ali | Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor, Kumud Mishra Watch on ErosNow

10. Kapoor & Sons (2016) IMDb rating: 7.7/10 Duration: 132 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Family Directed by Shakun Batra, Kapoor and sons is one of the very few best Bollywood romantic movies that talks about the struggle of homosexuals in India. The movie has one of the most attractive star casts and the storyline revolves around two brothers who visit their not-so-perfect family for their grandfather's (Rishi Kapoor) birthday party. Director: Shakun Batra | Star cast: Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

11. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) IMDb rating: 7.6/10 Duration: 177 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical If you like romance, you have got to be a 90s movie fanatic. This beloved romance classic featuring the iconic trio of Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukherjee was one of the most loved works by Karan Johar. The storyline of this Bollywood blockbuster revolves around an 8-year-old girl who reads letters left by her deceased mother where she reads about the college years of her parents, Tina and Rahul. The letters also mention Anjali who was her father’s best friend, the movie is all about how she tries to reunite her father and Anjali. Filled with laughter love and tears, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is definitely one of the best romantic Bollywood movies ever made. Director: Karan Johar | Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sana Saeed, Salman Khan

12. Darr (1993) IMDb rating: 7.6/10 Duration: 178 min Genre: Action, Drama, Romance Another Bollywood hit that’s produced under the YRF banner is Darr. Directed by Yash Chopra, it is easily one of the best romantic Bollywood movies of all time. The plot of the movie revolves around a woman who plans to get married to a navy officer but ends up being an obsession with another man. Director: Yash Chopra | Star cast: Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

13. Wake Up Sid (2009) IMDb rating: 7.6/10 Duration: 138 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance This coming-of-age romantic drama by Ayan Mukerji is another masterpiece you must watch. With an unexpected star cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, and Anupam Kher the movie is definitely one of the best romantic Bollywood movies. The storyline revolves around Sid a lazy college student played by Ranbir Kapoor living in Mumbai who is not very serious about what he wants to do in life. It is followed by an unexpected turn of events where he realizes his passion. The movie also has an element of romance when Sid meets Aisha Mukherjee played by Konkana Sen Sharma. Director: Ayan Mukerji | Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Anupam Kher Where to watch? - Stream on Netflix with a subscription

14. Jodhaa Akbar (2008) IMDb rating: 7.5/10 Duration: 213 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Historical This period drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker is definitely one of the best romantic Bollywood movies. The storyline revolves around the legends of Mughal emperor Akbar and his Rajput wife Jodha Bai. The iconic love story was artistically portrayed in a grandiose set. The movie grabbed its attention for its beautifully crafted period costumes and exceptional cinematography. Jodha Akbar portrayed how Jodhaa Bai was married to King Akbar for a mere political alliance but the royal couple ultimately ends up falling in love with each other. Director: Ashutosh Gowariker | Star cast: Hritik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

15. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001) IMDb rating: 7.5/10 Duration: 168 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical Another romantic movie that every 90s kid counts as one of the best romantic Bollywood movies of all time is R. Madhavan’s Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein or RHTDM. The movie is packed with the best love songs ever. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon the romantic drama revolves around Madhav or Maddy played by R Madhavan and Reena Malhotra played by Dia Mirza. The twist in the movie is Reena is already engaged with a man of her parent’s choice Rajeev played by Saif Ali Khan. The rivalry of the two men for one girl is simply iconic. Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon | Star cast: R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

16. Devdas (I) (2002) IMDb rating: 7.5/10 Duration: 185 min Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance When it comes to the best romantic Bollywood movies of all time, the list is simply incomplete without this epic tale of love. This is one of the best works by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the story of Devdas revolves around a Devdas Mukherjee who takes up drinking because he couldn't marry the woman he loved. Watch this movie to witness an iconic performance by Shahrukh Khan. The movie is also famous for the iconic dance duo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit. Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff Watch on ErosNow

17. Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! (1994) IMDb rating: 7.5/10 Duration: 206 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! is another hit that’s one of the best romantic Bollywood movies of all time. The storyline of this epic drama revolves around the tale of Prem and Nisha who meet and fall in love at the sibling’s wedding. But the love story is hindered when Nisha;’s sister suddenly dies leaving behind a little baby. Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya | Star cast: Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, Mohnish Behl, Renuka Shahane Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

18. Namastey London (2007) IMDb rating: 7.5/10 Duration: 128 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Another movie that made noise at the box office was Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Namaste London. The storyline of the movie revolves around the arranged marriage of a Desi man and an NRI girl. While the father of the girl wants this wedding, the daughter strives to outwit it. Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah | Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor, Clive Standen Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

19. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008) IMDb rating: 7.2/10 Duration: 167 min Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama Another iconic arranged marriage tale, created by Aditya Chopra is Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Released in 2008, this movie featured Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a breathtakingly beautiful tale. The movie revolves around the awe-inspiring romantic journey of a simple man Suri and his completely opposite wife Taani. The film has interesting twists and turns along with comic moments that are worth remembering. It is undoubtedly one of the best romantic Bollywood movies of all time. Director: Aditya Chopra | Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Vinay Pathak Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

20. Mohabbatein (2000) IMDb rating: 7/10 Duration: 216 min Genre: Musical, Drama, Romance If you love romance, you have probably already watched Mohabbatein but if you haven't you have got to watch it. One of the best romantic Bollywood movies by Aditya Chopra, this movie features the love stories of three different couples. The movie is famous for Amitabh’s and Shahrukh Khan’s iconic roles. Director: Aditya Chopra | Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

21. Hum Tum (2004) IMDb rating: 7/10 Duration: 143 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance If you like romantic comedies, you must definitely watch Hum Tum. The movie was released in 2014 and was directed by Kunal Kohli. The storyline of this romantic comedy revolves around the eternal battle between men and women. The story leads Karan and Rhea played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji are definitely worth watching. Director: Kunal Kohli | Star cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

22. Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) IMDb rating: 7/10 Duration: 180 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical Another Shahrukh Khan movie that was a Bollywood hit was Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The movie was directed by Yash Chopra and was attractive for its amazing cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. The movie is a grand musical about three dreamy yet passionate characters named Rahul, Pooja, and Nisha. The movie revolves around their love and careers and is one of the best romantic Bollywood movies of all time. Director: Yash Chopra | Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Where to watch? - Stream on Prime Video included with Amazon Prime

23. Kabir Singh (2019) IMDb rating: 7/10 Duration: 213 min Genre: Romance, Drama, The movie was heavily criticized by feminists for the toxic masculinity portrayed by Kabir Singh. Perhaps that’s the power of Shahid’s portrayal. The movie is definitely one of the best romantic movies that were a big hit in 2019. Kabir Singh’s plot revolves around an obsessive lover, Kabir played by Shahid Kapoor who is a medical student. The movie follows his relationship with a junior at his college Preeti played by Kiara Advani. With outstanding music and a not-so-stereotypical take on romance, this is definitely a must-watch. Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Star cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, and Nikita Dutta Where to watch? - Stream on Netflix with a subscription

24. 2 States IMDb rating: 6.9/10 Duration: 149 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance Another coming-of-age love story that’s definitely one of the best romantic Bollywood movies of all time is 2 States. Based on the novel by Chetan Bhagat of the same name, this movie focuses on the chronicles of how Chetan met his wife. The movie revolves around the cutest college bases love story and the difficulties due to cultural and state differences. Director: Abhishek Varman | Star cast: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh Where to watch? - Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar

25. Kedarnath (2018) IMDb rating: 6.7/10 Duration: 116 min Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical The list of best romantic Bollywood movies is incomplete without a heartbreaking tale like Kedarnath. Released in 2018, this movie is one of the best performances by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. You have got to watch this epic tale of love set against the backdrop of the Uttarakhand floods that took place in 2013. Director: Abhishek Kapoor | Star cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan, Nitish Bharadwaj, Alka Amin, Sonali Sachdev, Pooja Gor, Nishant Dahiya Where to watch? - Watch it on Zee5