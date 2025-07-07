Trisha Krishnan or Nidhhi Agerwal? Who will romance Venkatesh Daggubati in his next film with Trivikram Srinivas

After a storming hit with Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Venkatesh Daggubati took a short break and is now all set to return with an even more powerful lineup of films ahead. The senior actor recently confirmed the same at an event. Interestingly, one of these projects is slated to be a family entertainer, featuring two actresses as the female leads.

Who is Venkatesh Daggubati romancing in next film?

Well, the upcoming project in concern will be a family drama directed by Trivikram Srinivas. It would feature two lead female actors, one of whom would be Trisha Krishnan. The two have collaborated on several projects before.

As per a TV9 report, the second lead in consideration is said to be Nidhhi Agerwal.

While there is no confirmation on her casting as of now, the possibility itself has garnered buzz. Well, the senior actor will then be romancing someone almost 33 years younger than him on-screen.

When will Venkatesh Daggubati’s film with Trivikram Srinivas begin shooting?

Previously, according to a report by Devipriya on X, the collaboration between Venkatesh and Trivikram is expected to roll out by August this year.

The same was also confirmed by producer Naga Vamsi sometime back, when he admitted that there are two projects of the director that are happening soon. The other one would be with Jr NTR.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s work front

Returning to Venkatesh Daggubati, his last film was Sankranthiki Vasthunam, released in January 2025, which became the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Additionally, the senior actor reprised his role in the Netflix series Rana Naidu for a second season, co-starring Rana Daggubati, Arjun Rampal, and more.

