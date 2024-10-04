‘Most Of The Music...’: Todd Phillips Reflects On Making Music For His Latest Release Joker Folie a Duex; Details Inside

Joker: Folie a Deux has hit theaters on October 4 and has managed to grip the audience tight with his musical format. Todd Phillips, the director of the sequel to the 2019 film, opened up about making music for the characters of Arthur Fleck and Harley Quinn, played by Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, respectively.

In conversation with Variety amidst the latest release, the filmmaker claimed that the team together was constantly working on how they would turn the film into a musical marvel.

While talking to the media outlet, Phillips shared that he began to plan the second part right after the early success of Joker. Speaking of the tunes and music elements, the director claimed, “The question became, ‘how can we top ourselves?’”

He further added, “Most of the music in the movie is really just dialogue... It’s just Arthur not having the words to say what he wants to say, so he sings them instead.”

Moreover, the filmmaker shared that he asked Gaga to sing poorly in order for Phoenix to match the level. The singer, too, revealed to the media house that she and the actor used to break into a song while in a conversation.

She mentioned, “We asked ourselves what would need to be true for two people to just break into song in the middle of a conversation?” Gaga added, “Where does the music come from when no one can hear it but the characters? Neither Arthur nor Lee are professional singers, and they shouldn’t sound like they are.”

While talking to Vogue, A Star is Born actress stated that she had to let go of her music techniques to record for the movie. She compared her singing in Joker: Folie a Deux to the character in her film with Bradley Cooper.

The Shallow crooner shared, "Ally Maine in A Star Is Born is a singer, and it’s a movie about people who make music. That is not what this film is about at all.”

Meanwhile, the movie Joker: Folie a Deux will bring Arthur Fleck and his lady love, Harley Quinn, together at the Arkham State Hospital. The synopsis of the film reads, “Struggling with his dual identity, failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital.”

Joker: Folie a Deux is running successfully in theaters.

