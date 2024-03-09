Top 7 Popular Theories About The One Piece Treasure

One Piece is one of the most popular anime and manga of our time and now one of the most-talked-about debates surrounding it is the nature of the elusive ‘One Piece’. One Piece opens with the Pirate King Gol D. Roger’s speech which says, “My treasure? If you want it, I'll let you have it. Go look for it. I left all of it...at that place.” Since the manga’s inception, there has been speculation amongst fans about what this elusive treasure or One Piece could be. After the creator of One Piece, Eiichiro Oda confirmed that the treasure is something physical and not “friendship” like a lot of fans had thought, the speculations increased. Here are seven of the most popular and plausible theories about the nature of the One Piece treasure that the fans have come up with over the years.

7. The Treasure is a huge golden Gong

One of the likely theories is that the One Piece treasure actually refers to a gong, as music is a huge part of the manga. According to X (formerly Twitter) user @/strawhatUFO, who proposed this theory, the foreshadowing of the treasure being a gong or something else related to music has been there all along. Especially in the legend of the Sun God Nika, whose unique rhythm is said to bring joy to the hearts of people.

As One Piece is said to be something that can connect everyone in the world together, it is not unlikely that the treasure is a gong or maybe a musical composition as music is something that can bring everyone together. Moreover, the use of gong has been seen throughout the series, and it could be Oda’s genius foreshadowing hiding in plain sight.

6. The One Piece is actually Sake

Another thing that can bring people together is, of course, a drink. This is the reason why, according to YouTuber @/TheLibraryofOhara, One Piece is sake that everyone can share once they find it. There are mentions of people sharing sake throughout the manga. But the theory is mainly based on the famous sea shanty Bink's Sake used throughout the series, which foreshadows that the final treasure is some sake that JoyBoy left behind for people in the world to share.

5. One Piece is The Great Kingdom

One of the most popular lore in the One Piece world is that of the Great Kingdom which was said to be a proud and powerful kingdom, destroyed at the end of the Void Century by the Twenty Kingdoms. It was also completely erased from history and not even its actual name survived. A lot of fans tend to think that what awaits in Laugh Tale is the perfectly preserved Great Kingdom with maybe even a hidden civilization living in it.

4. It could also be a spaceship

One of the most plausible theories about the One Piece is that it is a spaceship. In the intriguing cover story, Enel’s Great Space Mission, it was mentioned that Enel found a hidden civilization beneath the surface of the moon and the wall paintings found in this ancient city also revealed that the Sky People originally belonged to the moon. So a lot of people think that a spaceship could be waiting for the Straw Hats in Laugh Tale, which will take them on an extraterrestrial adventure as they have plowed all the seas.

3. The One Piece is actually an ancient weapon

In the anime’s Alabasta Arc, we all got to know that there are ancient weapons hidden all over the world. These weapons are namely Pluton, Poseidon, and Uranus. Pluton was revealed to be a great battleship hidden under Wano and Frnky’s master Tom was in possession of its blueprints. The Ryugu Kingdom’s Princess, Shirahoshi turned out to be Poseidon, who was prophesied to be the ruler of all the seas. We are not yet aware of the nature and the whereabouts of Uranus, but as these weapons are extremely important in the story, it will not be surprising if the One Piece turns out to be Uranus or the amalgamation of all of these ancient weapons.

2. One Piece is the secret behind the Devil Fruits

Another popular theory surrounding the One Piece is that it could be the origin of the Devil Fruits. Devil Fruits in One Piece are known to provide the eater with superhuman abilities and there are many kinds of them found all over the world but their origin remains shrouded in mystery. Fans tend to think that the origin of these fruits could be waiting for the Straw Hats in Laugh Tale while some think it would be the tree that grows devil fruits.

1. The One Piece is another Poneglyph that holds massive knowledge

When Gol D. Roger and his crew first appeared in Laugh Tale, the Pirate King gazed at something and then laughed. Which became iconic and also the reason behind naming the mysterious island Laugh Tale. People tend to think that the reason why he laughed was that it was another Poneglyph that held some really crucial message that could alter the entire course of history. Some tend to think it has the entire history, especially the history of the Void Century, written on it, and that’s why the World Government is so against anyone finding it. Either way, a Poneglyph with immense knowledge is a very plausible answer to the One Piece question.

