Netflix's Cobra Kai Creators Reveal They Are Planning a Pitch for a Spin-Off of the Iconic Back to the Future

Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg recently opened up about their Back To The Future series pitch while discussing each twist and turn meticulously mapped out to take the Netflix show toward its inevitable conclusion.

Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, Cobra Kai's sixth and final season which includes 15 episodes is now available to stream on Netflix. However, the creators of the show have something different on their minds.

The showrunners' hypothetical pitch involved a Back to the Future spinoff. They wanted to reboot the series in an alternate 1985. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they even proposed Michael J. Fox to direct the project.

Hurwitz stated to the outlet that Schlossberg had already made an appearance earlier in Cobra Kai as the attorney for Terry Silver. Their scene involved them acting as writer-producers who were "talking about a new idea they had about a piece of ’80s IP. It was a meta thing, the way we were talking, pulled from when we were first conceiving Cobra Kai."

"But in this case, we were discussing a spinoff series of Back to the Future," he added.

However, they admitted that such a venture is extremely unlikely. This is because franchise creators Bob Gale and Bob Zemeckis have long pushed back against any efforts to continue the series.

Hurwitz continued, "So it was something that we know will almost certainly never happen, given the point of view of Bob Zemeckis and Bob Gale not wanting there to be another Back to the Future thing or project going forward," adding, "That being said, if they happen to watch the final episode of Cobra Kai and then want to hear more, that’s the start of our pitch."

All six seasons of Cobra Kai are available on Netflix.