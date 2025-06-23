7 stunning photos of Vijay Deverakonda’s new Kingdom heroine Bhagyashri Borse

Upcoming Telugu spy action thriller Kingdom is gaining massive spotlight at the moment. One of the next big releases, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, shows him pulling off a unique look and character.

Interestingly, besides Vijay, it is the leading lady of the movie Bhagyashri Borse who has turned heads. Ahead of her stint, it looks like the audience is quite intrigued by her personality and charm already. So, let’s take a look at the 7 stunning photos of the Kingdom heroine.

1. Ode to yesteryear fashion

Bhagyashri enjoys a strong fan following on social media. One of her key highlights has been her impeccable fashion choices, which range from ethnic to western. Known for her glamorous looks, she served yesteryear looks in a red saree draped traditionally.

2. Perfecting her Western looks

Borse prefers styling minimalistically without excessive glam. Once, she dressed herself in a royal blue dress with bold cutout patterns at the back, which gave an edge to her style.

3. Her unfiltered self

Beyond the camera, Bhagyashri is just a girl next door who prefers keeping it real without any filter. In one of her pictures, she gave a peek into her no-makeup look. She kept it raw and bold and flaunted her real self with pride. She left her messy hair intact and ditched comfort over style with night clothes.

4. Keeping it simple yet sophisticated

Her love for sarees goes way deeper and the diva has occasionally given a peek into her affection for the six yards of grace. For one of her work events, the Kingdom actress styled a pretty blue saree with a simple black blouse. Minimal makeup and a simple addition of a bindi elevated her look.

5. Lady in white

While the charm of colorful clothes is unmatched, there’s a sense of peace and aesthetics when it comes to white. If her social media is any indication, the actress loves experimenting with different colors and of course, white is an indispensable part of it. Her look in a white salwar kameez screams everything about focus and a sense of commitment.

6. Choosing comfort always

One of the key takeaways from Bhagyashri Borse when it comes to her fashion choices has always been comfort over anything else. The diva might ditch expensive and chic outfits for preferring over something more comfortable, breathable and less elaborate. Like this knitted short dress of hers, the actress has truly defined fashion within her own comfort.

7. Sunkissed glow

In this photo, Bhagyashri Borse gave a peek into her love for those golden glow hours, where the magic of the setting sun does all the talking. With absolutely no makeup and one of the simplest of outfits, the actress justifies what it means to be flawless.

Well, audiences can't wait to witness her create magic on-screen in Kingdom.

