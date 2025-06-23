Coolie: First single from Rajinikanth starrer to drop on June 25? Here’s the update

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is slated to release on August 14, 2025. As the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is inching closer to release, the makers are gearing up to drop multiple updates.

In a recent social media post, Sun Pictures announced an update that will arrive on June 23, 2025, at 6 pm. Sharing the note, the makers penned, “Sound ah Yethu,” implying the update would be on the film’s first single.

Advertisement

Following the update by the production house, Rajinikanth's PR manager, Riaz K. Ahmed, unveiled the rollout schedule for updates on June 24 and June 25, 2025.

With major details still waiting to be made clear, we could expect a poster or promo for the single on June 23.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie single update

Talking about the first single, the makers of Coolie had earlier dropped a teaser titled Chikitu Vibe. The short song promo featured the superstar dancing his heart out to Anirudh Ravichander’s music, with the song being crooned by TR Rajendran.

Recent reports indicate that a promo video with TR Rajendran was recently shot and is likely to drop the entire track soon.

Watch Rajinikanth’s stylish moves from Chikitu Vibe

Talking about the movie, Coolie is an upcoming actioner directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which is said to feature the superstar in a negative-shaded role, features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao as pivotal characters.

Advertisement

As Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors, including Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Satyaraj, Pooja Hegde (in a dance number), and many more.

The movie will hit the big screens on the Indian Independence weekend, making it a clash release with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR starrer War 2.

Coming to Rajinikanth's work front, the actor is currently shooting for Jailer 2. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is a follow-up to the 2023 release Jailer, with the superstar reprising his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.

As the shoot is still underway for the much-awaited sequel movie, Nandamuri Balakrishna is expected to make an appearance with an extended cameo role. Moreover, stars like Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also likely to reprise their roles from the first instalment.

ALSO READ: Mani Ratnam apologizes after Thug Life’s failure: ‘Audience expected something far removed from what we delivered’