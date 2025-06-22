Hailey Bieber Shares UNSEEN Pregnancy Pic of Son Jack Blues' Baby Bump Amid Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors

Hailey Bieber, founder and creative lead of Rhode Beauty, stirred fresh buzz by posting an unseen pregnancy photo of herself with son Jack Blues Bieber. The Instagram Story, accompanied by the caption “June 22, 2024, now my baby is 10 months old” and crying‑face emojis, shows her in a soft pink gown and sleek bob hairstyle that elegantly showcased her baby bump.

This emotional post comes amid intensifying divorce rumors. Reports from the Sun say Hailey was spotted in New York twice without her wedding ring, first during breakfast at The Commerce Inn, then out for a girls’ night, making a pointed fashion statement that fueled speculation.

Why did Hailey Bieber go ringless?

Photographers captured her deliberately displaying her left hand, sparking theories that the ringless gesture was intentional. Insiders suggest she’s 'fed up' with Justin’s unpredictable conduct, ranging from strip‑club outings and cryptic social media posts to a Father’s Day tribute that omitted both her and baby Jack.

Justin Bieber, who recently marked his first Father’s Day with the family by posting luxury gifts like a USD 38K Audemars Piguet watch and custom bracelet for Jack Blues, also shared cryptic messages about 'transactional relationships'. He’s been described by insiders as emotionally volatile, with fans and acquaintances noting a concerning decline in his online behavior.

Yet despite rumors, a recent in-depth report in Vanity Fair suggests the couple remains committed. The article suggests Hailey’s protective focus on motherhood and Justin’s ongoing personal growth.

Hailey Bieber recently finalized a USD 1 billion acquisition of her skincare brand Rhode by E.l.f. Beauty, reinforcing her leadership in the beauty industry. The deal includes USD 600 million in cash, USD 200 million in E.l.f. stock, plus up to an additional USD 200 million in future earn‑outs tied to growth over the next three years, as per Forbes.

The acquisition also paves the way for a Sephora rollout in North America and the U.K. by the end of the year, leveraging E.l.f.’s retail network. While divorce rumors swirl, Hailey Bieber continues to shape her own narrative, both personally and professionally.

